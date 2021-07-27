Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 197 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,361.59, for a total transaction of $7,084,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at $14,304,150.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total value of $3,328,902.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,381,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $166,477,588. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,850.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,558.32.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,792.89 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,794.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,521.54.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.