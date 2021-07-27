Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 353 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,543 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 263.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 10,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Guggenheim set a $1,442.63 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,497.93.

SHOP opened at $1,582.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $196.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,383.79. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $839.40 and a 1 year high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

