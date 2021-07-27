Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 486.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,836 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $142.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.14. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

