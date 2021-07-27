Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Invests $1.16 Million in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $162.34 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $62.26 and a 52 week high of $168.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $73.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.05.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COF. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

In related news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,341 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

