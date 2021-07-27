Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 188.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 336,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $88,716,000 after acquiring an additional 256,910 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,727,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $455,508,000 after acquiring an additional 233,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 155,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,087,000 after acquiring an additional 28,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.45.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $375.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $127.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $393.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $371.09.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

