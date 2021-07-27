Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 8,013 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 48,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.74.

