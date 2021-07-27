Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 112.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,686 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV opened at $82.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.26. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.99 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.