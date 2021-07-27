Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 169.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 918.9% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 21,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.80.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $17,788,846.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,167,114.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,193,740 shares of company stock valued at $295,603,005. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG stock opened at $140.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $146.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

