Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.89. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF shares last traded at $22.36, with a volume of 75,123 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,070,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 267.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,103,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,810,000 after buying an additional 802,947 shares during the last quarter.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform.

