Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:GNOM) Stock Price Down 1%

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:GNOM) shares dropped 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.68 and last traded at $22.13. Approximately 244,979 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 137,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.36.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.82.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.