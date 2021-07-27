Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Update

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the June 30th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTY. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter.

ALTY opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.58.

