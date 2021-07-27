Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Short Interest Down 94.8% in July

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 94.8% from the June 30th total of 187,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ EDOC opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.62. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $23.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the first quarter worth $272,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the first quarter worth $282,000. SageGuard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the first quarter worth $320,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the first quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 62.7% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 51,412 shares during the last quarter.

