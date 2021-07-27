GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Trading Up 26.8% Over Last 7 Days

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 27th. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $678,088.48 and $6,527.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for $0.0378 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,831.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,302.80 or 0.05781348 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $502.50 or 0.01261575 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.12 or 0.00341735 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00123810 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.74 or 0.00566733 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.78 or 0.00335857 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.21 or 0.00259113 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

