Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 60.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,339 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Open Lending worth $6,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Open Lending by 5.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Open Lending by 1.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Open Lending by 149.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Open Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.92.

LPRO stock opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. Open Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 0.38.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

