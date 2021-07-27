GoldMining (TSE:GOLD) Trading Up 1.3%

GoldMining Inc. (TSE:GOLD) shares were up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.62. Approximately 82,231 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 328,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

Separately, Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of GoldMining from C$28.28 to C$29.87 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$242.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

