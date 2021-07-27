Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.82. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 137,789 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $58.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 2.35.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The business had revenue of $29.19 million during the quarter.

In related news, VP Scott Lefever sold 24,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $117,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,167 shares of company stock valued at $228,489. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Good Times Restaurants as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

