Gossip Coin (GOSS) Price Up 26.8% Over Last Week

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 27th. Gossip Coin has a market capitalization of $12,340.90 and $157.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gossip Coin has traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gossip Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 67% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Gossip Coin

GOSS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gossip Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

