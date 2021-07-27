Governor DAO (GDAO) Hits Market Cap of $1.69 Million

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Governor DAO has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $44,178.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governor DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001554 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Governor DAO has traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00036645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00102229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00126359 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,765.00 or 0.99368296 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.26 or 0.00813743 BTC.

Governor DAO Coin Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,855,226 coins. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Governor DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

