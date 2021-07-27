Govi (GOVI) Price Tops $2.31 on Major Exchanges

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 27th. Govi has a market capitalization of $18.84 million and $159,941.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Govi has traded up 30.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Govi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.31 or 0.00006134 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Govi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00036240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00102139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00126487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,763.01 or 1.00101147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.28 or 0.00817174 BTC.

Govi Coin Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,139,984 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Govi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Govi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Govi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Govi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Govi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.