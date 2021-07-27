Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.26

Shares of Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.26 and last traded at $17.26, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

Several research analysts recently commented on GROUF shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Grafton Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.83.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.