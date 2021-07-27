Graham (NYSE:GHM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.10. Graham shares last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 19,229 shares trading hands.
Separately, Colliers Securities set a $13.35 target price on shares of Graham in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.
The company has a market capitalization of $146.81 million, a P/E ratio of 57.21 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.33%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Graham by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graham during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Graham by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Graham by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Graham by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 40,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares in the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Graham (NYSE:GHM)
Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.
