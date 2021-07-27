Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

GRT.UN stock traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$86.84. The stock had a trading volume of 79,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,529. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.70 billion and a PE ratio of 9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$83.20. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$71.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.65.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$91.44.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

