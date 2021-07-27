Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

GPK stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.55. 387,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,097,132. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.81. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

GPK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

