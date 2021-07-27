Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Shares Down 10.5%

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF)’s share price fell 10.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.15. 2,955 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 5,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Great Eagle Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GEAHF)

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Eagle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Eagle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.