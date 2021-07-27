Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 43,641 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,641 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,718,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,284,000 after purchasing an additional 426,404 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,507,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,081,000 after purchasing an additional 100,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRKS shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

In related news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $2,345,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,711 shares in the company, valued at $32,438,830.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,973 shares of company stock worth $4,842,566 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKS opened at $88.44 on Tuesday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.65 and a 12 month high of $108.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.