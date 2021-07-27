Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 5,812 Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,812 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of SPX FLOW worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 144.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

SPX FLOW stock opened at $82.74 on Tuesday. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.79.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.