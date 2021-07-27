Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on GWB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWB. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,489,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,573,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,929,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Great Western Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,111,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,695,000 after purchasing an additional 232,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Great Western Bancorp by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 847,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,717,000 after purchasing an additional 182,937 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWB stock opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. Great Western Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $120.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.50%.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.