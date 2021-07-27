Greenvale Capital LLP Acquires 1,248,550 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Greenvale Capital LLP raised its holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,693,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248,550 shares during the period. Cars.com comprises 8.0% of Greenvale Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Greenvale Capital LLP owned about 8.29% of Cars.com worth $73,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CARS opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. Cars.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.57 million, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.42 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.68%. Cars.com’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.78.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

