Greenvale Capital LLP Has $56.61 Million Stock Holdings in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679,051 shares during the quarter. Accel Entertainment makes up approximately 6.2% of Greenvale Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Greenvale Capital LLP owned 5.55% of Accel Entertainment worth $56,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 58,540 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $97,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,744.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $293,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,404 shares of company stock worth $1,624,568 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

ACEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie upped their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Accel Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

ACEL stock opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Accel Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $147.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accel Entertainment Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

