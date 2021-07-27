Greenvale Capital LLP Purchases Shares of 380,000 Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Greenvale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 380,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,700,000. Copa comprises 3.3% of Greenvale Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Greenvale Capital LLP owned 0.90% of Copa at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Copa by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Copa by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Copa by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Copa by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Copa by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

CPA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Copa in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

NYSE CPA opened at $72.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $94.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.00.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $185.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 200.30% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

