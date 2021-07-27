Gregory P. Merk Sells 214 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $48,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nordson stock traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.40. The stock had a trading volume of 117,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,499. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $226.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.68.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Nordson by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Nordson by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Nordson by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.