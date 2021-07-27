Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,322 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.23% of Gritstone bio worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 77.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 624.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 9,119 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone bio stock opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $39.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 53.29% and a negative net margin of 167.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

