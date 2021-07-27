Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Up to $22.60

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.60, but opened at $24.64. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $24.64, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Simec from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $657.06 million for the quarter.

Grupo Simec Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

