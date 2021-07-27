Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.12

Shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.12 and last traded at $66.88, with a volume of 29929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 5.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.64.

Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 144.45% and a negative return on equity of 93.72%. The firm had revenue of $247.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

