H. Lundbeck A/S (HLUYY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

7/23/2021 – H. Lundbeck A/S is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.67 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – H. Lundbeck A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating.

7/16/2021 – H. Lundbeck A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/8/2021 – H. Lundbeck A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

6/16/2021 – H. Lundbeck A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of HLUYY opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.69. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $43.05.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $692.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.55 million. H. Lundbeck A/S had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 23.57%. Equities research analysts predict that H. Lundbeck A/S will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

