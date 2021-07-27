Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.65

Shares of Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.65 and last traded at $39.84, with a volume of 406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HLMAF shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.39.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

