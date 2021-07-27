Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

Shares of HBI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,885,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,792. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere purchased 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

