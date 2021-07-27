Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.38 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $17.47. 113,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,148. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.47. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.34.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.47 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 9.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

