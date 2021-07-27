HAPI Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.04 Million (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. One HAPI coin can now be purchased for approximately $47.48 or 0.00119207 BTC on exchanges. HAPI has a total market capitalization of $8.56 million and $2.04 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HAPI has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00049537 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002606 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00014873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $304.09 or 0.00763439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About HAPI

HAPI is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 231,621 coins and its circulating supply is 180,223 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

HAPI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HAPI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HAPI using one of the exchanges listed above.

