HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.70

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 30.70 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 2,236 ($29.21), with a volume of 369295 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,235 ($29.20).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,124.78. The company has a market cap of £1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 266.78.

About HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE)

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

