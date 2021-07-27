Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 71.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,303 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Harley-Davidson worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 389.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,352,000 after buying an additional 1,018,883 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 201.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 235,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 157,635 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth about $6,466,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on HOG. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.57.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $40.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.10. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

