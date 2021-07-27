Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Cut to “Sell” at Edward Jones

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) was downgraded by research analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HOG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Shares of NYSE HOG traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.67. 23,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,236. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.10. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Concert Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.6% during the third quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

