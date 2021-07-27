Harsco (HSC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.94 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Harsco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 2.17. Harsco has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.63.

HSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

