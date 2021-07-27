Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Truist

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Truist from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.15.

Shares of HAS stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.76. The company had a trading volume of 29,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,262. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $70.78 and a 1-year high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hasbro news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $3,015,670.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $221,776.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,371,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 241.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 262.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Hasbro by 23.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

