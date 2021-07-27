Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Truist

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Truist from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.18% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.15.
Shares of HAS stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.76. The company had a trading volume of 29,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,262. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $70.78 and a 1-year high of $104.89.
In other Hasbro news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $3,015,670.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $221,776.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,371,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 241.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 262.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Hasbro by 23.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.
Hasbro Company Profile
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.
