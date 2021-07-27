Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HAS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.15.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.76. The stock had a trading volume of 29,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,262. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $70.78 and a fifty-two week high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hasbro news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $3,015,670.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $1,581,595.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,090 shares in the company, valued at $16,668,898.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.