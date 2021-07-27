Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.18% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on HAS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.15.
Hasbro stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.76. The stock had a trading volume of 29,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,262. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $70.78 and a fifty-two week high of $104.89.
In other Hasbro news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $3,015,670.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $1,581,595.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,090 shares in the company, valued at $16,668,898.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.
