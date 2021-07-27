Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) PT Raised to $128.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $120.00 to $128.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HAS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.15.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded down $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.76. The stock had a trading volume of 29,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,262. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.06. Hasbro has a one year low of $70.78 and a one year high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $1,581,595.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 167,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,668,898.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $3,015,670.35. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907 in the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 262.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.