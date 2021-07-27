Hashgard (GARD) Price Hits $0.0001

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Hashgard coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar. Hashgard has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $109,486.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00049537 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002606 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00014873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.09 or 0.00763439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hashgard (CRYPTO:GARD) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

