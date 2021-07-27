Hathor Price Reaches $0.49 on Exchanges (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. In the last week, Hathor has traded 60.5% higher against the US dollar. Hathor has a market capitalization of $89.30 million and $2.71 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00036125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00102944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00125322 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,366.38 or 0.99945227 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $315.19 or 0.00800217 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

