Haven Protocol Trading 30.3% Higher Over Last Week (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $49.85 million and approximately $811,306.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 30.3% against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $3.47 or 0.00009146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,958.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,260.87 or 0.05956092 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $493.67 or 0.01300534 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.16 or 0.00348178 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00128241 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.53 or 0.00578346 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.36 or 0.00346071 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.41 or 0.00267158 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,358,624 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.