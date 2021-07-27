HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 28.32%.

Shares of HBT Financial stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,638. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. HBT Financial has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.